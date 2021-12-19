Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Watsco were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $304.81 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.36 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.