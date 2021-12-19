Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 65 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.