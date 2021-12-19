Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 417,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

