Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 42,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

