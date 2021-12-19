Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.