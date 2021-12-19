Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.28.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
