Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Welltower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Welltower by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

