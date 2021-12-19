Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.