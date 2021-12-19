Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 206 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

