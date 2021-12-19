Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $37.73 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

