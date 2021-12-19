Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. 5,105,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,985. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

