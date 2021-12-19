Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 991 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

ABC opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

