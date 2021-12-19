Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

