Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.23 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 157.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.28. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.