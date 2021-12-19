Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,168 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KOD opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

