Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

