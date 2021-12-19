Westpac Banking Corp Sells 28,748 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,748 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.