Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,530 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 144,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

