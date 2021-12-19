William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Parsons in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Parsons stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Parsons has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Parsons by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Parsons by 7.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

