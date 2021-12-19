Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $22,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM opened at $169.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

