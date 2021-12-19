Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

