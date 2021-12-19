WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,136 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

