WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $13,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.