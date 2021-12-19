Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.84. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

