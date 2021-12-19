Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 4,597 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -94.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.77.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

