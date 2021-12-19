Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

