Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

