Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $394,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $159.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.56 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

