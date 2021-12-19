Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5,876.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.