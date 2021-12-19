Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $112.89

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.89, but opened at $103.76. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $103.33, with a volume of 3,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

