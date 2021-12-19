Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New $206,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $292.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

