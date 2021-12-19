Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 3,649 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

NYSE:LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average is $212.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

