Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $117.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.50 million. Workiva reported sales of $93.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $439.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $440.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $529.10 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $531.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $2,550,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 105.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.08. The stock had a trading volume of 747,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -204.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

