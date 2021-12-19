Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IWSH remained flat at $$0.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,887. Wright Investors’ Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc operates as a shell company. The firm continues to evaluate and explore available strategic options. It includes developing or acquiring a majority interest or at least a controlling interest in companies with principal business operations in an industry that the company believes will provide attractive opportunities for growth.

