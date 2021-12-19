X4 Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,267% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

