XeniosCoin Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (XNC)

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. XeniosCoin has a total market capitalization of $105.49 million and $55,705.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XeniosCoin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin . XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

XeniosCoin Coin Trading

