Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,505,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after acquiring an additional 652,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $200.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

