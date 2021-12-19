XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 230,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 373,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,712,000 after acquiring an additional 105,367 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 822.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

TIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,188. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

