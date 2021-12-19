XML Financial LLC Buys 18,754 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

