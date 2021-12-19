XML Financial LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. 24,453,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,846. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

