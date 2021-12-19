XML Financial LLC Sells 14,966 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

