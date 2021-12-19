Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 28.4% in November

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $13,517,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,525. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

