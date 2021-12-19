Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.39). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 3,833,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,028. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

