Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,897 shares of company stock valued at $19,644,996. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. 695,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,395. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

