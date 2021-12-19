Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report sales of $120.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the highest is $120.60 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $101.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $463.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $507.41 million, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $511.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPNS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 161,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

