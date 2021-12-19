Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $295.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.