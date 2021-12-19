Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. 822,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 195,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

