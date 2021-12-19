Zacks: Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post sales of $1.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

AGRX stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 213,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

