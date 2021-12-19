Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Announce $8.92 EPS

Brokerages predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.02. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $34.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.25 to $34.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $34.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 493,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,343. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

