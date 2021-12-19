Zacks: Analysts Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 668.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter.

KALV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 541,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

