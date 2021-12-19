Zacks: Analysts Expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

PTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 8,294,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,444. Proterra has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 341.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

